Endearing Populists won’t solve our challenges

On the 9th of February, the Council meeting of heads of state and governments finally – or, rather, once again – discussed the need for a common European strategy on migration. However, what could have been a breakthrough, turned out to be another disappointment and missed opportunity, jeopardising our unity and European values.

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) The Commission’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum has been on the table for years. Yet, it is still far off from being adopted, because of a lack of unity and shared vision among the Member States and in the Council. Furthermore, during the summit, the conversation has turned away from the Migration Pact to fortifying the EU’s external borders. The debate took a trumpian turn, by suggesting ‘building a wall’ as a permanent solution to migration to Europe, introducing more patrols and surveillance cameras and fences. Following its conclusions, right-wing Italian President Meloni deemed this summit a victory, which, unfortunately, says a lot about the outcome. These worrisome developments call for a reminder that European values are not to be taken for granted. They can neither only be assigned to Europeans. They are our shared vision of humanity, and this humanity applies without exception to all who come to our external borders.

The only positive outcome of the summit was the agreement on the rules of returns and readmission of asylum seekers and migrants not eligible for entry. Ensuring a better exchange of information among the Member States and cross-border recognition of return decisions marks an excellent and crucial first step towards the fair treatment of persons coming to Europe. However, we must be vigilant and ensure that Member States introduce and apply fair asylum processes nationally.

The Council fails to realise that it holds the key to ending irregular migration. But as long as it does act not only on the symptoms of a migration crisis but also on its core, today’s challenges will continue. Therefore, without an agreement on a solidarity-based distribution of people arriving in Europe, there can be no European system for asylum and migration, and without a European strategy for asylum and migration, more migrants will risk their lives coming to Europe, and the Member States will have less control over their demographics. The Council must accept that people will continue to make the dangerous journey towards Europe – with or without a European migration pact. But instead of hiding from their responsibilities, the Member States need to realise that progress on a European asylum and migration policy means also combatting the root causes of migration. It is, not only a matter of solidarity but one of responsibility, duty, and humanity.

Creating legal pathways for migrants and asylum seekers in Europe is my highest priority. As a negotiator on behalf of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament for the Single Permit Directive, I advocate for a uniform procedure to apply for a single residence-and-work permit in the EU. This approach can lead to a controlled and harmonised treatment of migrants across Europe and their integration into the European labour market. The latter can be ensured by establishing a talent pool for migrants seeking jobs in Europe, out of which Member States and their companies can easily employ them. In my view, these two elements are indispensable to achieving a better demographic and are game changers when tackling the outstanding challenges. Advocating for and allowing this regulated movement will ultimately contribute to a significant reduction in irregular migration. Not to mention that it will save countless lives of those who seek to come to Europe, by allowing for safe travel and, most importantly, by rendering useless the smugglers who prey on innocent lives for financial gains.

Reforming the European system for asylum and migration by implementing the EU Migration Pact by the end of the mandate is therefore crucial. The worst part is that it has become even more urgent given the frightening shift to the right by the European People’s Party and Christian Democrats and Conservatives across Europe. Their shift to the right is a refusal to participate constructively in the debate on finding solutions. They prefer sacrificing European values for political gain, to solving problems and saving lives simultaneously. Building a wall will not lead to fewer people trying to take the dangerous path to Europe, hoping for a better life. Building a wall will not unite Europe in the face of its existential challenges. By this attempt, the Christian Democrats and Conservatives will only reach dangerous outcomes: populism, polarisation, division, and pseudo-solutions that stand in stark contrast to our fundamental and shared European values. Those same values that we established to put an end to the irrational and dangerous policies and ambitions of the extreme right more than half a century ago.

As politicians, we have the duty vis-a-vis our citizens to unite the EU on migration. This is only possible by creating alliances with political majorities. We liberals must reach out and offer cooperation within the political centre that is constructive and open, but most of all, based on the values to which we all are subscribed as Europeans. An effective migration and asylum policy requires a delicate balance between realistic solutions and problem solving, and humanism and empathy. But the more Manfred Weber and the EPP continue to flirt with right-wing populists, the further we stray from combating the root causes of migration and the further we stray from a lasting solution that saves lives and is European. The Council must realise that if it follows this path, it plays with fire. Things cannot continue as they are. The only walls the EU needs are the ones that protect us against the rise of right-wing populism.