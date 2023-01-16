Encompass Health to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Rhode Island

andresr

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) plans to build a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Johnston, Rhode Island.

The hospital will be located at 2109 Hartford Avenue and is expected to begin serving patients in 2024.

Complementing local acute care services, this hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

“We are excited to expand our rehabilitation services in the Northeast through this project, which will serve as Encompass Health’s first hospital in the state of Rhode Island,” said Pat Tuer, president of Encompass Health’s Northeast region.