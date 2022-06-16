Emmanuel Jidoefor Pleads Guilty for Role in Fraud Scheme

Oakdale Man, Okwuchukwu Emmanuel Jidoefor Pleads Guilty for His Role in Multi-Million Dollar Health Care Insurance Fraud Scheme

(STL.News) An Oakdale man has pleaded guilty for his role in a multi-million dollar insurance fraud scheme. Okwuchukwu Emmanuel Jidoefor, 38, along with multiple co-conspirators, participated in a scheme to defraud automobile insurance companies by recruiting patients, staging accidents, and receiving illegal kickbacks, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Jidoefor’s role was a “runner,” someone who solicited individuals who had been in car accidents to attend treatments at co?conspirator clinics, including Healthcare Chiropractic, Meyer Injury Center, and Morrow Accident Rehabilitation Center.

Jidoefor pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022, before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis to one count of mail fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27, 2022.

This case was a part of a larger investigation that ultimately resulted in charges against 26 individuals across seven separate metro-area chiropractic practices. Including this latest conviction, 24 of those individuals have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty following a trial.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chelsea A. Walcker and David J. MacLaughlin are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today