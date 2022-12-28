Emkay Global sees Nifty50 at 19,500 by 2023-end, flags 3 major risks to outperformance

Emkay Institutional Equities expects Nifty 50 to test 19,500 points and Sensex 64,500 points by the end of 2023 in view of the current domestic and international situations.

Barring any major change in the global macroeconomic and geopolitical set up, the 1-year targets for the benchmark indices indicate a 7-8% upside from the current levels.

On Wednesday, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended flat at 18,122.50 points and 60,910.28 points, respectively.

Valuation is one of the near-term headwinds that Emkay Global sees for Indian equities. Nifty 50 is currently trading at 19 times price-to-earnings multiple — a 11% premium to the 10-year average of 17.2 times.

Valuations are not cheap relative to own-history, bond yields and to MSCI-EM, Further, geopolitical risks and likely spike in crude oil prices persist, the brokerage said.

Further, the movement of the dollar index, the amplitude of a slowdown in global growth or recession, and the timing of the US Fed’s pivot remain key factors that may impact stock markets, it said.

Emkay Global expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not to be too restrictive, and probably follow the Fed’s foot steps. But the period for which it stays on pause and eventually starts cutting rates will be keenly watched by market participants, it said.

“Higher-for-longer interest rates and a sudden rise in Brent crude oil prices are potential challenges for the market in the next 6-12 months,” said Sanjay Chawla, head – institutional research at the domestic brokerage.

The movement of the dollar index next year will be closely monitored. In the ASEAN region, strength in the dollar could be a challenge to foreign fund inflows that the region has enjoyed year-to-date, particularly in the last 2 months, the brokerage said.

“The movement of the dollar index continues to be a cause of concern due to the sheer impact it has on multiple things,” said Nirav Sheth, CEO – institutional equities.

“We expect further installment of rate hike by the US Fed and the RBI, thereby strengthening the respective currencies. We expect RBI to go on a long pause by 2QCY23,” Sheth added.

While a capex intensive Budget by the government may spur investment, global and domestic growth uncertainties may act as an impediment, believes Chawla.

Though growth uncertainties persist, the brokerage expects the aggregate profit growth of Nifty 50 companies to be fairly resilient at around 15% in 2023.

Profit growth in Nifty50 companies will be led by banks, automobiles and ancillaries, oil and gas, and software companies, Emkay Global affirmed.

