EMIs to pinch more, could hit consumption, loan demand

The Reserve Bank of India ‘s fourth interest rate hike in five months will spike equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for individual borrowers and could impact consumption and demand for loans, especially as there is no end in sight for the current cycle of rate increases, bankers and analysts said.

On Friday, RBI announced another 50 basis points increase in its benchmark repo rate, which is likely to be passed on by banks to individual borrowers just like it has been over the last five months. As a result, home, car and loans for personal consumption are set to get costlier. One basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

Home loans, which normally constitute the largest chunk of EMIs in individuals’ loan basket, have risen by as much as 140 basis points this fiscal and is likely to increase by another 50 basis points after the latest RBI hike.

For example, a borrower who had taken a ?1 crore loan in April paying an EMI of ?75,739 at 6.70% per annum interest is now paying ?84,267 at 8.10% per annum and it likely to see the EMI increase to ?87,416 after the latest rate increase likely to 8.60%.

“This is the fastest rate increase in recent memory. Indian rates are now closely aligned to global rates and with central banks like the US Federal Reserve expected to hike rates further, it is likely that the RBI will also follow suit. Added to all this is the higher oil prices and a rising dollar, and there is now a real threat of stagflation which we once saw in the 1970s,” said Raj Khosla, managing director of financial marketplace MyMoneyMantra.



RBI has hiked its benchmark interest rate in May, June, August and September this year. Bankers said rates are now firmer on the upward path. “The regulator has made its decision today and we will now meet and take a decision. But yes, interest rates now have a firm upward bias,” said Sumit Bali, head retail lending and payments at .

However, bankers point out that the current rate increases come on the back of an extraordinarily easy liquidity situation which kept rates artificially low after the pandemic. “We are coming off a two-year period of record low interest rates at 4% and even after these hikes (it is still) below the recent peak of 6.5% seen in 2019,” said a senior public sector banker.

