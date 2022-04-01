Emanuel Figueroa Sentenced To Distribute Fentanyl

Cumberland County Man, Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez Sentenced To 51 Months In Prison For Role In Conspiracy To Distribute Five Kilograms Of Fentanyl

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Cumberland County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 51 months in prison on March 31, 2022 for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez, 36, of Millville, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In April 2020, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl. On April 24, 2020, Figueroa-Martinez transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Upon arrival, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his car.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Vazquez sentenced Figueroa-Martinez to two years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, the Asbury Park Police Department, under the direction of Chief David Kelso, and the Neptune Township Police Department, under the direction of Chief James Hunt, with the investigation leading to the sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori of the Organized Crime and Gangs Unit.

Defense counsel: Justin Capek Esq., Philadelphia

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today