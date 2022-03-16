Elyria: Terry L. Jackson Convicted of Trafficking Drugs

Elyria Man, Terry L. Jackson Convicted of Trafficking Drugs from Motel Room

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that a federal jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday, March 14, 2022, against Defendant Terry L. Jackson Sr, 50, of Elyria, Ohio, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent in Cleveland.

Jackson was convicted of distributing cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in February of 2019, law enforcement officers with the Elyria Police Department began an investigation into Terry L. Jackson Sr. after receiving information that Jackson was distributing drugs out of an Elyria-area motel room. As a result, investigators conducted a controlled buy from Jackson and obtained a quantity of cocaine base. After the buy, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the hotel room where Jackson was residing.

During the execution of the warrant, investigators encountered Jackson alone in the room and obtained quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Jackson was subsequently arrested.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, 2022. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler and FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith made the announcement.

This investigation was conducted by the Elyria Police Department, with assistance from the FBI and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert J. Kolansky and Payum Doroodian.

