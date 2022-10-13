Elon Musk sells millions worth of new perfume, 'Burnt Hair,' within hours of its release

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his latest financial venture was seemingly inevitable: A new perfume tied to his name, “Burnt Hair.”

The billionaire Musk, the world’s richest man according to Forbes, announced his latest investment into the perfume industry on Tuesday and he said within six hours sold 10,000 bottles of his branded fragrance. At $100 a bottle, the product made a quick $1 million, according to the company. Then late Wednesday, Musk announced it had sold another 10,000 to total 20,000 – $2 million.

Musk has made a habit, often through his company The Boring Company, of turning sarcastic products into lucrative merchandise. He branded this fragrance to smell like “repugnant desire” and changed his Twitter bio title to “perfume salesman.”

Elon Musk may be finally buying Twitter:Twitter says it intends to sell for $54.20 a share

On his website promoting the fragrance, Musk touts “Burnt Hair” as “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.” Another marketing slogan: “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” Musk tweeted. “Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter.”

Earlier this year, Musk agreed to purchase Twitter for $44 billion but later submitted a termination letter of the deal, prompting lawsuits between both parties. Musk recently decided to move forward with the purchase again.