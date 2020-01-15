Ellsworth Man Timothy T. Myers Sentenced to Over Seven Years for Two Bank Robberies

(STL.News) – An Ellsworth man was sentenced today in federal court in Bangor for robbing two banks, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Timothy T. Myers, 28, to 85 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Myers pleaded guilty on June 12, 2019.

According to court records, Myers entered a TD Bank branch in Bangor on December 21, 2018, and handed a teller a note that read, “Give me the money or I shoot, no dye, $1,000.” The teller gave Myers cash from the drawer and he absconded with it. Five days later, he robbed a KeyBank branch in Bangor. He entered the bank, walked to the table near the entrance and picked up a withdrawal slip on which he wrote, “Money now or I shoot, no dye.” He handed the note to a teller, took the money and fled the bank.

The Bangor and Ellsworth Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory and the FBI investigated the case.

