Elliot Robert Sentenced for Failure to register as Sex Offender

Eagle Butte Man, Elliot Robert Blue Coat Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on June 6, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Charles B. Kornmann.

Elliot Robert Blue Coat, age 45, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison, five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Blue Coat was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 9, 2021. He pled guilty on March 15, 2022.

Blue Coat, a person required to register as a sex offender by reason of a conviction under federal law, knowingly failed to register and update his registration between July 16, 2021, and September 16, 2021, while living in Mobridge, South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mobridge Police Department, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Corson County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

Blue Coat was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today