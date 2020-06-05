Ellenville Woman, Margaret Vandyke Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy Charge

ALBANY, NEW YORK (STL.News) Margaret Vandyke, age 58, of Ellenville, New York, pled guilty today to her involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed crack cocaine and fentanyl in Ulster County.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; Peter C. Fitzhugh, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New York; Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, whose office leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT); Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg; New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett; and Village of Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion.

Vandyke admitted that between September 2017 and December 2018, in cooperation with co-conspirators, she sold over 300 grams of crack cocaine on behalf of the organization in various locations around Ellenville.

Vandyke faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life, and a maximum fine of $10 million, when she is sentenced by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino on October 2, 2020. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by HSI, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with URGENT, an inter-agency taskforce targeting drug dealers and gang members in Ulster County, and the New York State Police, with assistance from the Village of Ellenville Police and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet J. O’Hanlon.

