Elisa Triste Died in Fatal Crash at Neri’s lane El Paso

El Paso, TX (STL.News) Special Traffic Investigators were called last Thursday night to assist Mission Valley Regional Command officers with a serious traffic accident which led to a five hour complete road closure. The initial investigation revealed 19 –year old Jose Luis Geronimo Neri was operating the 2010 Freightliner Cascadia, towing the 53 ft. trailer. Neri was at a complete stop due to traffic back up on Loop 375 eastbound, approaching the Zaragoza exit. 54 –year old Elisa Triste, also traveling eastbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, weaved into Neri’s lane, colliding into vehicles 2 and 3. Triste suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. Witnesses reported Triste was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic when the collision occurred. Investigators believe driver inattention, speed and alcohol are all contributing factors. This is the 43rd collision of 2020 compared to 32 this time last year.

