Elin Electronics IPO: Should you subscribe to this OEM bet amid high competition?

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics (EEL) will kick off for subscription on Tuesday, December 20, wherein the company is looking to garner Rs 475 crore via the primary route.

The IPO shares are priced in the range of Rs 234-247 apiece. The offer includes a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore.

The majority of the brokerage firms are positive on the IPO and have suggested to subscribe to it, citing strong financials, robust business models and attractive valuations.

Based on FY22 earnings, the issue is valued at 31.3x P/E, 16.8x EV/EBITDA and 1.2x EV/sales, said Securities. “Venturing into new product segments is propelling OEMs to pursue EMS engagement, while the ODM model is also slowly gaining traction in India.”

In view of its dual OEM and ODM-based business model, diverse products and services portfolio, healthy financials, focus on R&D and strong growth potential given the large addressable market, it has suggested to subscribe to the IPO.

However, Broking is neutral on the issue as a highly competitive market and concentration of revenue from a few clients are key risks to the issue.

Incorporated in 1969, Elin Electronics is a leading electronics manufacturing services provider. It manufactures and assembles a wide array of products and provides end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India. It is also one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in the country.

The company has a long-term relationship with its clients. It has been able to maintain its EBITDA margin in the range of 7-8%. The issue is available at a relatively attractive valuation, said Securities with a subscribe tag.

However, it said the company’s reducing client concentration seems to be a concern despite its presence in a wide array of products.

The net proceeds of the issue worth Rs 88 crore will be used to repay debt while Rs 37.59 crore will be used for capital expenditure to upgrade and expand its existing facilities at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Verna in Goa.

The company has established market position in key verticals including leadership in fractional horsepower motors with diversified products, resulting in a de-risked business model, said Hem Securities.

Its consistent and strong track record of financial performance is making this issue attractive, it added with a subscribe recommendation for the issue.

50% of the shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whereas 15% of the shares are reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% of the shares will be allotted to retail investors.

and Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue whereas KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)