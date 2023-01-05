Electrum Dark (ELD) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Electrum Dark (ELD) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Thursday, the crypto has declined 0.32% to $0.0009933300589.

InvestorsObserver gives Electrum Dark a high volatility rank of 97, placing it in the top 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

ELD’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Electrum Dark price is in a favorable position going forward. With support at $0.000967913181573637 and resistance set at $0.00100896593887035. This positions Electrum Dark with room to run before facing selling pressures.

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

