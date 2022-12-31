Electrum Dark (ELD) Falls 0.38%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Electrum Dark (ELD) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Saturday, the crypto has lost 37.96% to $0.0032324435.

InvestorsObserver gives Electrum Dark a high volatility rank of 97, placing it in the top 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

ELD’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Electrum Dark price is favorably positioned going forward. With support around $0.0000502298865727906 and resistance set at $0.00523403222209586. This leaves Electrum Dark with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

