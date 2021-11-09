South Carolina: Elbit Systems establishing in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The project will create approximately 300 new jobs.

Founded in 1983, Elbit Systems of America, LLC is a leading provider of high-performance products and system solutions focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation and medical instrumentation sectors.

Located at 9028 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, Elbit Systems of America, LLC’s new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products.

The new facility is expected to be operational by fall 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Elbit Systems of America, LLC team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Charleston County was also awarded a $700,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

“Elbit Systems of America, LLC’s decision to create approximately 300 jobs within South Carolina is a huge win for Charleston County and the entire state. This project is an example of what we are capable of as members of Team S.C. We are excited to welcome this company and look forward to supporting them for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster