Elbit Systems Awarded $65 Million Follow-on Contract to Supply Soldier Systems to the Armed Forces of the Netherlands

HAIFA, Israel (STL.News) Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT, TASE: ESLT) (“Elbit Systems”) announced today that it was awarded an approximately $65 million follow-on contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defence (“Dutch MOD”) to supply additional soldier systems to the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, as part of the VOSS program (the Dutch program for improved operational soldier systems). The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

Under this follow-on contract, Elbit Systems will supply additional wearable equipment consisting of soldier Load Carriage and Protection (LCP) systems. Under the VOSS program, Elbit Systems is providing the Armed Forces of the Netherlands with man-pack E-LynX Software Defined Radio systems, RAPTOR wearable computing units, Command and Control capabilities as well as vehicle systems.