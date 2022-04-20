El Salvadoran National Sentenced to Illegal Re-Entry of a Deported Alien Previously Convicted of a Felony

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the April 19, 2022 sentencing of HECTOR RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, age 55, for the charge of reentry of a deported alien previously convicted of a felony, in violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a) and (b)(2).

According to the bill of information, HECTOR RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, unlawfully reentered the United States after having been deported on October 27, 1992.

U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey sentenced HECTOR RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ to a term of imprisonment of eighty-seven months, a term of supervised release of three years, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Department of Homeland Security in investigating this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Irene González is in charge of the prosecution.

