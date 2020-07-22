El Paso Police Wanted Gabriel Alvarez for Capital Murder on Prescott

El Paso, TX (STL.News) A third man is wanted for the Capital Murder that occurred at 1133 Prescott A, on June 2, 2020. 20 –year old Gabriel Vega, aka: Gabriel Alvarez, described as a Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 130 #, black hair/ brown eyes with a last known address on the 1600 block of Dick Myers, believed to be armed with a handgun is WANTED for Capital Murder. Anyone who may know or have information on Vega’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040.

6/2/2020 at 9:15 p.m.

1133Prescott #A

20 –year old Daniel Hernandez

20 –year old Keith Arnold Swint

25 –year old Devante Tyshawn Fuller

Mission Valley Patrol officers responded to 1133 Prescott A on a shooting. The 20 – year old victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the doorway by responding officers. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to investigate and found the shooting resulted from a drug transaction. On June 4th

detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year old Keith Arnold Swint and he was arrested by officers in Sanford, Florida. Swint is awaiting extradition to El Paso.

On June 8th SWAT and Crisis Management Team officers arrested 25 –year old Devante Tyshawn Fuller at a residence at the 13600 block of Everingham in Horizon City. The investigation is on-going. Fuller was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Capital Murder under a $1,000,000 bond.