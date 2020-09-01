El Paso Police Rearrested Mario Roberto Vargas Less Than a Week after Being Released on PR Bond

El Paso, TX (STL.News) 39 –year old Mario Roberto Vargas was arrested on August 27 th for Burglary of Vehicle, stemming from an August 26th incident in which Vargas burglarized a vehicle and made multiple unauthorized purchases with credit/debit cards stolen in the burglary. Vargas was also charged with 20 counts of Credit/Debit Card Abuse. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $43,000. Vargas’ arrest came just 5 days following an August 21st arrest for Felony Theft and Criminal Trespass. Vargas had been released that same day on a personal recognizance bond issued by Jail Magistrate Estrada.

