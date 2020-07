El Paso, TX (STL.News) The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit made an arrest in a 15 month long investigation into allegations 58 –year old David Villalobos engaged in sexual contact with a child victim for a span of close to two years. The abuse began when the child was reportedly 12 years old. Villalobos was taken into custody on June 27th and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Indecency with a Child on a $20,000 bond.

