El Paso Police Arrested Nicholas Martinez in Aggravated Robberies

El Paso, TX (STL.News) On the evening of Monday, July 27th, officers with the Pebble Hills Regional Command TAC Unit responded to 3001 N Yarbrough Dr, Valero Fast Market convenience store, in reference to an Aggravated Robbery that just occurred. Officers learned the store clerk was robbed at knife point and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the register. TAC officers launched an immediate investigation which led to the identification of the suspect, 47 –year old Nicholas Martinez. Martinez was taken into custody a short time later and charged with Aggravated Robbery. Mission Valley TAC officers also obtained a warrant for Martinez for an Aggravated Robbery that occurred July 21st at the Circle K, 7800 Gateway East Blvd. Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery. Bonds for each charge were set at $75,000, issued by Judge Myers. He was also booked on a Parole Violation and outstanding traffic warrant. His bonds totaled $150,174.10.

