El Paso Police Arrested Jonathan Jay Oneal for leaving Husky to Perish in Heat

El Paso, TX (STL.News) 26 –year old Jonathan Jay Oneal was arrested yesterday and charged with Cruelty to Animals stemming from a 3 week investigation conducted by the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit. Animal Services initially received

the complaint of a deceased animal on an apartment balcony at 9455 Viscount Blvd.

A 5 –year old male Husky, Leo, was found in a state of decomposition in deplorable conditions. Recent recorded temperatures had been as high as 103 degrees. Leo had no access to food or water and the apartment balcony was covered in feces.

Oneal initially denied ownership of Leo, however, further inquiry by investigators found Leo was microchipped and registered to Oneal. Oneal was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $7500 bond. The Department’s ACIU wants to remind the public to keep your pets protected from the heat. Failure to provide them with adequate shelter, food and water is a crime. Please call 311 if you see an

animal in distress.

