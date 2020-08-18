El Paso Police Arrested Joe Adam Alderete for Stabbing Two People in Carolina

El Paso, TX (STL.News) A 26 –year old man was arrested early Monday morning after stabbing two men and leading police in a vehicle and foot pursuit. Mission Valley patrol officers responded to 352 Carolina to a family violence call. Upon arriving, officers encountered two victims on the street, one suffering stab wounds to the abdomen the other a stab wound to his leg. The offender 26 –year old Joe Adam Alderete fled from police in a vehicle owned by one of the victims. Officers pursued Alderete until he crashed the vehicle into a ditch and evaded on foot. Alderete was found under a parked car and was arrested after a brief struggle. Alderete was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

