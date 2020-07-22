El Paso Police Arrested Edgar Ivan Garcia for Burglarizing Home

El Paso, TX (STL.News) Officers with Central Regional Command Patrol and TAC were called to the 1400 block of E Nevada on the morning of July 16th after a man was caught burglarizing a home. Responding officers learned a juvenile was home alone, sleeping, as the man broke into the home from a second story window. The juvenile awoke and heard an intruder in the home. The child hid and called her mother, who called 911 and alerted her adult son, who resides nearby. The victim’s son ran to the residence and discovered 19 –year old Edgar Ivan Garcia escaping out an upstairs window. The victim’s son called Garcia down from the window at gunpoint and held him until officers arrived. Garcia was charged with one count of Burglary of Habitation. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on this and an outstanding Class C warrant for bonds totaling $250,360.10.

