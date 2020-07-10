El paso Police Arrested Cesar Armendariz for Murder of Eduardo Reyes on Filmore

El Paso, TX (STL.News) Northeast Regional Command officers responded to 3830 Filmore #1 on a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found the body of the shooting victim, 28-year old Eduardo Reyes at his doorway. Crimes Against Persons detectives conducted the investigation, identified the shooter as 21-year old Cesar Armendariz and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Yesterday, US Marshals Task Force officers located Armendariz in Lawton, Ok and placed him under arrest. Armendariz will be booked into the El Paso County Detention facility for Murder upon his extradition.

