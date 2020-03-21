Eighth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County, Missouri

Springfield, MO (STL.News) The Springfield-Greene County Health Department today announces the eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Greene County.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Health Department will notify people who have had contact with the patient. This individual was a close contact of a previous case.

The seventh case in Greene County had previously been reported by Christian County. After more investigation, one of the two cases reported by Christian County on Thursday was found to live just over the county line in Greene County, and is therefore now counted as a Greene County case.