Effective Management Practices for Leading Remote Teams

(STL.News) The pandemic has forced many businesses to radically shift from an office-based culture to a work-from-home state. It was a difficult transition, but reluctantly, most companies transitioned from in-person to virtual teams. The result is that though the leaders are still adapting to this remote work culture, most managers do not meet their team members in person.

This is also due to several new hires, hiring practices that changed during the pandemic, and the additional workload and paperwork that happened at both ends. Most managers have to look into details they had previously not tackled before, like finding new hires, looking out for the sponsor license fees, etc. Some new hires coming to the UK may also need a skilled worker visa the UK, and managers have had to depend on their personal knowledge to ensure all formalities and paperwork are in order.

In the past, many companies have proved that it is possible to run partial or entire operations remotely with virtual teams.

Here are some strategies to better manage remote teams and employees:

Trust

Goals and tasks can be managed effectively by intelligent employees. Reduce unnecessary communication to check on work progress. Set up progress marker tracking only when necessary. Letting people self-manage their tasks and goals shows the employers’ trust in them.

Recurring On-Time Individual Meets

For effective management, make sure that you can have regular one-on-one meetings with your team members to touch on topics of official and personal nature. The regular check-ins, pace and tenure adjustments, visas for temporary workers, driving engagement, follow-ups, and more help develop and reward your team.

Regular Meetings For Current Projects

Information gets lost very easily online. It is better to have a daily meeting about an ongoing project to keep all the stakeholders in a loop rather than taking progress reports every week, month, or quarter. This isn’t micro-management but making the vendors and employees feel that they have the required attention from the management.

Setting Clear Expectations

Managing remote teams from different cultural backgrounds can be tricky, especially when there is a difference in high and low-context communication systems. It is better to give clear instructions and re-iterate the expectations rather than letting employees and vendors interpret and read between the lines.

Team Inclusion During A New Hire

A unique way to manage remote teams is to involve team members in hiring new recruits. Hiring an employee with the perfect fit into the company and the team gives efficient output.

Technology

Technology is the key to managing virtual teams effectively. Having a task platform such as Monday.com, ClickUp, Asana, or Basecamp implemented as a system will help every stakeholder to see the progress of every employee and project. This can help address specific issues proactively, such as task delays, human errors, etc., and help control and manage projects efficiently.

Effective Communication

Creating a sense of belonging in a virtual work culture company is crucial. The best way is to make regular “Water Cooler” moments. The goal is to talk to people with whom you would not speak regularly. This activity has 2 outcomes: First, you make someone feel valued in the company by connecting with them personally. Second, you build a relationship by taking action or a follow-up on these virtual meetings.

Being Empathetic

It is essential to create psychological safety in employees working in remote or hybrid teams. Lead with empathy. Firstly, make employees feel that they are humans and you are invested in their life. To help them accept the company culture, clear and complete communication regarding goals, expectations, deadlines, and conduct must be given.

Keep Shorter Meeting Times

Having long meetings in conference rooms is an old concept. It is vital to connect with the old and new employees alike. Nowadays, having effective short conferences to address the core issues is highly efficient. This helps organizations identify problems faster, resolve these issues more quickly, communicate better, and improve agility.

Make Everyone Feel Included

Working in remote or hybrid models, it is difficult to treat everyone the way you behave with employees down the hall. To make sure everyone is included, it is essential to make everyone feel like they are part of the company. Make them a part of the team and have them in communication as much as possible.

Emphasize Video Calls

Humans are visual creatures. Despite the Zoom fatigue, it is essential to look into your employees’ eyes and make them feel accountable to you. When a person knows that they have to look someone in the eye and deliver results, a sense of ownership follows.