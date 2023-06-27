EEOC will Enforce Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

EEOC Starts Accepting Charges Under New Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Today, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) will take effect, expanding long-overdue protections to ensure that workers experiencing pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions have the right to reasonable accommodations in the workplace. The law was signed by President Joe Biden last year, and as it goes into effect today, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will begin accepting charges of discrimination under this new statute for incidents that occurred on or after June 27, 2023.

The PWFA requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations to a worker’s known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, unless the accommodation will cause the employer an undue hardship. This law builds upon existing protections against pregnancy discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

“I am honored to lead the EEOC as we enforce a new civil rights law. For workers and job applicants, the PWFA will help ensure economic security at a critical time in their lives,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “The EEOC stands ready to support employers as they carry out the PWFA’s directives and to support workers in receiving the accommodations they are entitled to under the PWFA.”

In addition to accepting charges, the agency released new additional educational resources, including tips for workers to request accommodations, a “Know Your Rights” video series, and a revised “Know Your Rights” poster required to be posted in most workplaces. Previously released resources include a Q&A on “What You Should Know about the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act,” an infographic for employers, and an informational poster about the PWFA.

The EEOC is the federal agency designated by Congress for implementing and enforcing the PWFA. If an applicant or employee believes they have been denied a reasonable accommodation for pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, they can contact the agency at 1-800-669-4000 or visit the website for more information on how to file a charge of discrimination.

SOURCE: EEOC