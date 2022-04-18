Stratford Man, Edwin Cordero Involved in Car Theft Ring Sentenced to 30 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that EDWIN CORDERO, 21, of Stratford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 30 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in an auto theft ring.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the FBI, Connecticut State Police and local police have been investigating multiple car theft rings in Connecticut, and violent crimes that are being committed using stolen vehicles.

The investigation revealed that Cordero and others have stolen numerous motor vehicles, and used the stolen vehicles to travel throughout Connecticut and to neighboring states to steal other vehicles and the valuables inside, including credit cards, cellular telephones, and firearms. Cordero and his associates typically frequented upper middleclass neighborhoods to go “car-checking” or “jigging,” which involves an attempt to open the door of a motor vehicle and, if successful, steal the vehicle and/or valuables inside. Once the thieves take the cars, they sell, trade or pawn any items of value found in the cars and sell or “rent” the stolen cars to other criminals.

On December 1, 2020, Cordero and Christopher Mulkern stole a Porsche Panamera from a residence in Westport, Connecticut. Shortly after midnight on December 2, law enforcement in Westerly, Rhode Island, identified the stolen Porsche and attempted to stop the car. The Porsche drove recklessly, at speeds of at least 86 mph, between Rhode Island and Connecticut, and evaded police who, for safety reasons, were forced to terminate pursuit.

At approximately 4 a.m. on December 2, Cordero, Mulkern and others used the stolen Porsche to steal a Dodge Challenger from a residence in Milford, Connecticut. In the evening of December 2, Stratford Police spotted and attempted to stop the Porsche, which was being driven by Mulkern and in which Cordero was a passenger. During the pursuit, Mulkern rammed a car stopped at a red light at an intersection, drove up on the sidewalk and through the red light, and then struck a second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Mulkern drove the damaged Porsche onto I-95 into Bridgeport, where he and Cordero were apprehended as they attempted to enter another stolen Audi A4 that was parked on Gregory Street. A search of the stolen Audi revealed approximately 13 key fobs for other vehicles, and a search of the Porsche revealed five cellphones. In addition, Cordero possessed a key fob for the stolen Dodge Challenger, which was subsequently located parked on Main Street in Bridgeport, and Mulkern possessed two stolen credit cards.

On September 8, 2021, Cordero pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle.

Mulkern pleaded guilty to the same offense and, on January 3, 2022, was sentenced to 48 months of imprisonment.

Cordero and Mulkern have agreed to pay $75,198.45 in restitution to at least seven owners of vehicles they stole and/or damaged.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Connecticut State Police and the Stratford, Milford, Stonington, Westport, Bridgeport, New Haven, Meriden, Darien, Old Saybrook, and Westerly (R.I.) Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah P. Karwan.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today