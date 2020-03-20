Edwardsville Man Corey Foster Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Corey Foster, age 36, of Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, was indicted in October 2019, by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. The case was recently unsealed.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Foster conspired to traffic in excess of 40 grams of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl between February 2018 and February 2019, in Luzerne County. Foster also was charged with distributing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl on January 30, February 3, and February 25, 2019, and with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl on February 26, 2019.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Luzerne Country Drug Task Force, and the Kingston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case was brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the most serious offense is 40 years of imprisonment, including a five-year mandatory term of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE