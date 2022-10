© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Paymaster General Edward Argar walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s office said on Friday that Edward Argar had been appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury, replacing Chris Philp.

Philp has been moved to the role of Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Downing Street said.