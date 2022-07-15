Edward Anthony Plead Guilty to Burglary of a U.S. Post Office

Monte Vista Man, Edward Anthony Medina Pleads Guilty to Burglary of a United States Post Office

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Edward Anthony Medina, age 60, of Monte Vista, CO, pleaded guilty to burglary of a United States Post Office.

According to the plea agreement, on December 19, 2021, the defendant knowingly broke into the Monte Vista Post Office, located at 150 Washington Street, Monte Vista City, Colorado, with the intent to commit larceny. Once inside, Medina accessed multiple safes and stole $702.91 in cash belonging to the United States Postal Service.

United States District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore presided over the change of plea hearing on July 12, 2022. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for September 23, 2022.

The United States Postal Inspection Service in Denver, CO, and the Monte Vista Police Department conducted a joint investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Albert Buchman handled the prosecution of the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today