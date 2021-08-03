EDVA to Participate in Community Events

EDVA to Participate in Community Events During National Night Out

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) will join community organizers, neighbors, and law enforcement partners to participate in National Night Out events this evening, August 3. During this year’s National Night Out, Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh will attend community events in the Richmond area with Chief of Richmond Police, Gerald M. Smith.

“Keeping our communities safe is a top Justice Department priority, as it is for state, local and Tribal police departments across the country,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Law enforcement is most effective when it has the trust and support of the communities it serves. That is why events like National Night Out are so important and effective; they help to bridge the gap between neighbors and their police departments in a positive and informal setting.”

“Participating in community-based events and strengthening the bonds of trust and friendship with the residents we serve are essential to our crime reduction efforts across the Eastern District of Virginia,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh. “We are committed to working closely with our communities to keep our neighborhoods safe, eliminate injustices, and protect civil rights and civil liberties. When we stand united with our neighbors in looking out for each other, we can make meaningful, long-lasting improvements in the safety of our cities and streets.”

National Night Out is a community-building and crime prevention program that promotes partnerships and camaraderie between law enforcement and the communities they serve to make our neighborhoods safer places to live. National Night Out was established in 1984 with funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice. The program is administered by the National Association of Town Watch, a nationwide non-profit organization.

During National Night Out, community involvement in crime prevention is generated through a variety of local events that help strengthen neighborhood spirit and unity, such as block parties, cookouts, festivals, parades, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more. National Night Out sends a message that neighbors are united and working together to keep their communities and each other safe.

This year, National Night Out organizers are expecting over 16,000 communities and millions of people from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide to take part in community events. The program concludes annually on the first Tuesday of August in most areas of the country.

EDVA staff members have been encouraged to participate in community events located in or around the Office’s Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk, and Newport News Divisions.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today