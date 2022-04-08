Eduardo Cintrón Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes

Mayor of Guayama, Eduardo Cintrón-Suárez Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes in Exchange for Executing Municipal Contracts and Approving Invoice Payments

(STL.News) The mayor of Guayama, Puerto Rico, Eduardo Cintrón-Suárez, pleaded guilty today in Puerto Rico to engaging in a bribery scheme in which he received cash payments in exchange for executing municipal contracts and approving invoice payments for an asphalt and paving company.

Eduardo Cintrón-Suárez, 54, was the mayor and highest-ranking government official in the municipality of Guayama from 2013 until 2022. Starting in 2013, Cintrón-Suárez executed asphalt and paving contracts and also approved municipal payments to Company A. In exchange, Cintrón-Suárez agreed to receive a kickback payment corresponding to $1.00 per square meter of new asphalt laid by Company A in the municipality of Guayama under the contracts. This kickback scheme continued until approximately February 2021.

Cintrón-Suárez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a bribery scheme. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, W. Stephen Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, and Special Agent in Charge Joseph González of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office made the announcement.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s San Juan Field Office.

Trial Attorney Nicholas W. Cannon of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant United States Attorney Seth A. Erbe of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today