Edmond Jackson's tips to avoid investment mistakes and accumulate wealth – Have a flexible investment approach

Have a flexible investment approach

Famous analyst Edmond Jackson says investors should have a flexible and pragmatic approach to investing, with a particular focus on the processes of change. He says investors should have a sense for dynamics at the economic, company and stock market perception levels which can be key to investment success."Business moves on, investment ideas must adapt," he said in an interview to a financial website.

Who is Edmond Jackson?

Edmond Jackson is a private investor, resident stockpicker, analyst and commentator for the website Interactive Investor, and labels himself as an "investing geek".He previously wrote 'Taking Stock' in The Sunday Telegraph. He holds a degree in economics & politics from London University plus the Investment Management Certification.

Tips to accumulate wealth

Jackson came up with general principles that can help investors accumulate wealth and avoid big investment mistakes. Let's take a look at these guidelines:

Weigh risk/reward to buy and sell astutely

Jackson says investors should have a sense for the upside/downside parameters in a stock and should try to quantify them, roughly. "This basic ratio can be applied to almost any investment situation. If you can't get a grip on it, steer clear," he says.

Summarise your rationale for buying/holding

Jackson says investors should summarise the reasons why they are buying/holding selected stocks, and ask themselves if the course of events reinforces or detracts from that rationale."Things rarely turn out as one expects, so be ready to evolve your rationale in the light of new information," he says.

Look beneath the surface & identify key issues

Jackson says a company's disclosure is liable to be coloured by the directors' agenda at the time of reporting, or the PR advisers doing a good job. "When you are assimilating words and numbers in a company's releases, get quickly to the heart of the matter – and how it affects your rationale," he says.

Assess intrinsic value – a dynamic concept

Jackson says a benchmark for a stock is the price at which it ought to trade if all relevant factors are considered: earning power, quality of management and assets, etc."Economic change means that intrinsic value needs regular re-appraisal," he says.

Identify market bias – when to back or buck it

Jackson says it is hard to define intrinsic value objectively as every judgement in the stock market depends on the players' varying perspectives."There is nearly always some kind of bias, like an infectious trend in social psychology. Or just plain old greed and fear. Discerning when the trend has sense or nonsense, and its relation to underlying values, is vital," he says.

Growth stocks can deliver hefty gains and losses

Jackson says a 'lockaway' growth stock, to hold and watch multiply, is the first choice of most investors yet rapid growth of a business introduces all manner of strains, especially competition."Acquisitions are a classic problem area. Add in the factor of stock market bias and you have a recipe for boom-to-bust," he says.

Turnarounds & cyclicals are valuable when your timing is right

Jackson says the economic cycle can generate opportunities when the risk/reward ratio is particularly favourable in these stocks. "There is also a steady supply of sound yet unexciting businesses where new management can be a catalyst for 'recovery-to-growth' – frequently a profitable theme," he says.

Takeovers and divestments offer special opportunities

Jackson says arbitraging market disparities in announced terms is one, conservative approach, in 'event-driven' situations."Enterprising investors should keep a watch list of potential targets. Once an attractive risk/reward profile is perceived, dealing volumes and/or relevant news can be the necessary trigger for the stock to converge on intrinsic value," he says.

Re-appraise stocks in terms of opportunity cost

Jackson says besides company and market factors, there is the issue of 'what better choices for money?'"A stock may rate a satisfactory hold – yet selling down is logical if you find a better alternative. One's optimum level of portfolio activity needs to consider tax and transaction costs," he says.

Have the courage of your convictions – to deal effectively

Jackson says with experience, an intuitive link develops between ideas and actions so that investors can balance a patient, disciplined approach, with the courage to seize the day."Nurture and listen to your own intuition," he says.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on Edmond Jackson's various interviews and speeches.)