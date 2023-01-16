Edgecoin (EDGT) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Edgecoin (EDGT) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Monday, the crypto has declined 0.03% to $0.9999504606.

InvestorsObserver is giving Edgecoin a 1 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Edgecoin!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Edgecoin a low volatility rank of 1, placing it in the bottom 1% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

EDGT’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Edgecoin price is in a good position going forward. With support at $0.999252417116859 and resistance at $1. This positions Edgecoin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter