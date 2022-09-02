Eddie Harris Indicted For Gun and Drug Offenses

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man, Eddie Harris For Gun and Drug Offenses

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that EDDIE HARRIS, age 38, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022 in a three-count indictment by a Federal Grand Jury for violations of the Federal Gun Control and Controlled Substances Acts.

HARRIS is charged in Count 1 with possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C). In Count 2, HARRIS is charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A). In Count 3, HARRIS is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1).

If convicted of Count 1, HARRIS faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, up to a $1,000,000 fine, and at least three years of supervised release. If convicted of Count 2, HARRIS faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years up to life imprisonment, which is to run consecutively to all other sentences, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to 5 years of supervised release. If convicted of Count 3, HARRIS faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. For each conviction, HARRIS must pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.

U. S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and

legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

The case was investigated by the New Orleans Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David Berman.

