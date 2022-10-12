ECB's Lagarde says rate hikes most appropriate tool



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) president addresses a news conference following the ECB’s monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday singled out increases as the most appropriate to fight runaway inflation in the euro zone even as a debate about mopping up excess cash got underway.

“The traditional interest rate… under the current circumstances is the most effective, the most appropriate and based on the proportionality assessment that we conduct in choosing from the toolbox is the one that actually works best,” Lagarde told an IIF event in Washington.