ECB's Centeno sees very low probability of more 75 bps rate hikes

© Reuters. Christmas decorations are seen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the monthly news conference following the ECB’s monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

LISBON (Reuters) – The probability of the European Central Bank returning to 75 basis-point interest rate hikes is now “very low”, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Friday, warning of a risk of overreacting to high inflation with restrictive measures. The ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes on Thursday, increasing its key rate by 50 bp, but stressed significant tightening remained ahead.