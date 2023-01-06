ECB's Centeno says interest rate close to peaking if no new shocks

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank governing council member Mario Centeno speaks during an interview with Reuters in Lisbon, Portugal, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LISBON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s key interest rate is nearing its peak amid efforts to bring down inflation, unless new external shocks emerge, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Friday.

He told a conference that interest rates will rise until the ECB considers that the inflation can be brought down to its medium-term target of 2% as quickly as possible. “We are on the way to achieving it…but we cannot hesitate in this process” of controlling inflation, he said.