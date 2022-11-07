ECB scrutinises banks' payout plans as outlook sours

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is carefully scrutinising euro zone banks’ payout plans as the outlook for the euro zone’s economy sours and markets wobble, the ECB’s top supervisor said on Monday.

“We have… collected updated capital projections from (banks) and carried out deep dives in a number of areas,” Andrea Enria told finance ministers meeting in Brussels. “We are assessing potential vulnerabilities stemming from the current environment based on these projections.”