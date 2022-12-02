ECB ready to extend liquidity lines with non-euro central banks

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is ready to extend all existing liquidity facilities with non-euro zone central banks until Jan. 15, 2024, it said on Friday.

The ECB has temporary swap and repo lines with the central banks of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Albania, Andorra, North Macedonia and San Marino. A legacy of the pandemic, the facilities provide euro liquidity to non-euro area central banks with the aim of reducing risks related to sell-offs euro-denominated assets.