ECB must at a 'minimum' stop stimulus, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must at a “minimum” stop stimulating the economy through its monetary policy, the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday, in a likely reference to raising interest rates back to “neutral” territory.

This is defined as a level of interest rate that neither stimulates nor curbs economic growth, all else being equal.