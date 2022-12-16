ECB bars policymakers from speculating after backlash, Fed scandals

© Reuters. The European Central Bank (ECB) building is seen from a cafe amid Christmas decorations, before the monthly news conference following the ECB’s monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has banned its top officials from picking stocks and bonds or making short-term trades after a string of scandals at the Federal Reserve and backlash at home. Rate setters and bank supervisors at the ECB will no longer be allowed to invest in individual stocks or bonds but only in “broadly diversified” funds and will have to hold those investments from at least one year, from one month previously.