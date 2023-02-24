EC proposes new rules for the connectivity sector

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) The European Commission proposed new rules for the connectivity sector with the aim of speeding up the bloc’s digital transformation.

In a statement released on Thursday, the EC pointed out that the move will help the bloc to reach the targets of the EU’s Digital Decade and make high-speed Internet access available to all citizens and businesses.

The Commission stressed that the proposed Gigabit Infrastructure Act “will put forward new rules to enable the faster, cheaper and more effective rollout of gigabit networks across the EU.”

It also released a draft Gigabit Recommendation to help bloc members and their regulators to move away from old technologies and deploy new networks faster.

In addition, the body launched a consultation on the expected development of the sector to help it plan and prepare for coming developments.

The EC pointed out that the uptake of digital technologies continues to pick up the pace, increasing the need for larger and faster communication networks and new services for businesses, citizens, and the public sector.

The Commission stressed that “the Gigabit Infrastructure Act responds to the growing demand for faster, more reliable, data-intense connectivity” and added that “it will replace the Broadband Cost Reduction Directive” adopted in 2014.

Cutting red tape

The new proposal seeks to remove bureaucratic obstacles to the deployment of communications networks and speed up their expansion to make sure they cover all parts of the bloc.

The EU Parliament and Council are to discuss EC’s proposal in the coming period.

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, noted that “gigabit networks are the stepping stone to our digital transformation… they can provide innovative services, more efficient business operations, and smart, sustainable, digital societies.”

“Our connectivity is crucial to deliver these opportunities to everyone in Europe… with a view to a digital transformation that is human-centric,” she concluded.

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market, added “Today we are making sure that everyone, everywhere in the EU, has access to fast and secure connectivity.”

He pointed out that this will require investments and concluded that the EC is “exploring the important question of who should pay for the next generation of connectivity infrastructure.”