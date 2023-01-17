EC presents New European Bauhaus progress report

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) The European Commission presented its first New European Bauhaus (NEB) progress report and assessed the NEB Compass, its tool for the NEB project.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the EC pointed out that NEB project is focused on inclusion, sustainability and aesthetics, adding that citizens and organisations from all parts of the EU support the project.

As part of the NEB Compass, the EU has invested more than 100 million euro in the initiative, with the EC noting that small and large NEB projects are underway across the bloc.

Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, pointed out that “in two years, we reached over 100 different projects on the ground and over 100 million euro of NEB investment from different EU programmes.”

She added that all bloc members are planning NEB projects under their 2021-2027 cohesion programmes and concluded that the EC hopes “to see more NEB projects in European regions and local communities in the coming years… cohesion policy will continue to support member states and NEB actors in this quest.”

EC happy with progress

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, stated that the progress report shows “great achievements accomplished to date.”

She added that young EU citizens “will be able to experience firsthand that the New European Bauhaus is a movement capable of changing our lives” and concluded “I am particularly pleased that education will be in the spotlight with a special category for the NEB Prizes and with ad hoc trainings on sustainable topics thanks to the NEB Academy.”

The Commission pointed out that the NEB project has more than 600 partner organisations including EU-wide networks and local initiatives, and is bringing together individuals from different backgrounds.

“Since the start, the NEB has encouraged and inspired local, regional, and national actors to create their own NEB initiatives,” the EC stressed and noted that the newly presented NEB Compass “explains what the three NEB values – sustainability, inclusion and beauty – mean in specific contexts.”

The body concluded that it will use the NEB Compass to develop additional tools and continue to mainstream the NEB in EU programmes.