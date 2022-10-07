EBRD head raises "question marks" over Turkey's rate-cutting policy



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso attends an interview with Reuters in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo



ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development raised some concerns with Turkish authorities over their “outlier” policy of seeking to drive economic growth with low interest rates, she told Reuters on Friday.

Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the EBRD, was in Istanbul after meetings that she called “frank and transparent” with Turkey’s Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati and Sahap Kavcioglu, the central bank governor.

“I expressed some question marks about the fact that it (the policy) creates inflation, with the high level, and it is not necessarily the best environment for long-term investment,” she said in an interview at the bank’s Turkey headquarters.