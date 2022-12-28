Easyjet, Ryanair and Wizz Air caught up in Italian price fixing probe 



Easyjet, Ryanair and Wizz Air caught up in Italian Christmas flights price fixing probeBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:51 EST, 28 December 2022 | Updated: 16:51 EST, 28 December 2022

Italy’s competition watchdog is probing Easyjet, Ryanair and Wizz Air over price-fixing allegations.The AGCM is investigating a claim over prices for flights to and from Sicily during the Christmas holidays.Consumer group Codacons alleged ‘a specific collusive will’ to push up prices. It also targeted Italy’s state-owned ITA Airways. Allegations: Italy’s competition watchdog is investigating a claim over prices for flights to and from Sicily during the Christmas holidaysSicilians are sensitive about flight prices as many who live and work in northern or central Italy travel back for Christmas.Codacons highlighted Ryanair, Wizz Air, Easyjet and ITA as the main airlines connecting Rome, Bologna, Turin and Milan to Sicily. The AGCM said the price-fixing claims were ‘worthy of further study’. It will conclude its probe by the end of 2023.Easyjet said: ‘Easyjet strongly refutes these claims, adheres to relevant laws and regulations and will fully cooperate with the authorities.’ Its shares were down by 2.3 per cent, or 7.9p, to 332.8p yesterday.Wizz Air also denied the allegations and said it acts in line with all relevant laws. Ryanair did not respond to a request for comment.

