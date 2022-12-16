Easy access savings rates rise: Zopa, Chip and Chase increase interest following base rate decision



A number of app-based savings providers increased their easy-access rates following the Bank of England’s decision to up the base rate to 3.5 per cent yesterday.App based savings providers, Zopa bank and Chip upped rates immediately, whilst JP Morgan backed digital bank Chase announced it would be doing so from 4 January.Zopa is now paying 2.86 per cent interest, while Chase will be increasing its interest rate to 2.7 per cent next month.– Check the best easy-access savings rates on our independent tables Good news: Average savings rates have shot up since the base rate first started increasing at the end of last yearChip is now paying a 3 per cent account ‘bonus’, which is slightly different to an interest rate in that it can only be accessed when the account is closed, meaning the money does not benefit from compounding. While the money put into the account is FSCS protected, the bonus money is not. Yesterday, the Bank of England upped base rate from 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent, in its latest attempt to tame soaring inflation.Monetary Policy Committee members voted 6-3 to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points – taking base rate to its highest level since October 2008.Although fixed rate savings have been falling back in recent weeks, easy-access rates are expected to see improvements as a result of the latest central bank hike.A spokesperson for the Savings Guru said: ‘We expect longer term fixed rates to fall back particularly but generally expect that fixed rates peaked in 2022.’On easy access rates, it is a different matter and we expect the best buys to hit 3 per cent by the end of this year and go north of 3.5 per cent during 2023. ‘There’s a chance we might even get 4 per cent. This will be highly likely if the base rate goes to 4.5 per cent or beyond.’Zopa, Chip and Chase: What you need to know Zopa Bank is now paying 2.86 per cent on its easy-access deal making it the third most generous deal on the market according to our savings rate league tables. Savings boost: Zopa’s basic interest rate is 2.86%, but savers can up their rate up to 3.26% by locking their cash away for longer Savers can also boost their rate all the way up to 3.26 per cent by locking money away for longer via a selection of linked notice accounts. It is fully authorised and regulated bank and offers savers FSCS protection up to £85,000 per person.Zopa also offers one of the best app-based banking experiences. This is Money recently put seven savings apps to the test and Zopa came out on top.It also has 7,428 reviews on the Apple app store,x with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.The sign-up process only takes a few minutes and from then on, logging into the app requires either a fingerprint scan or a six-digit passcode.It takes up to two hours to transfer money in and out of Zopa, but most transfers take around 20 minutes.Savings and investing app, Chip, went one better than Zopa by upping its easy-access deal from 2.9 per cent to 3 per cent.Chip’s account pays a bonus rather than traditional interest. The bonus is what Chip promises to pay when someone withdraws all the cash they have deposited into their account.Essentially, the bonus is visible but not accessible until all money is withdrawn from the account. All money deposited in Chip’s deal is held by ClearBank, and is eligible for the Financial Services Compensation Scheme up to £85,000 per person.But the bonus money is not covered by the FSCS in the same way any deposited money is, which is a potential drawback for someone considering opening an account. This also means there is no compounding. In other words, savers won’t earn interest on the bonus ‘interest’ they earn like with other savings accounts. Chip’s account pays a bonus rather than traditional interest. The bonus money is not covered by the FSCS in the same way any deposited money isIf the bonus rate remains the same, someone with £10,000 in this account could expect to earn £300 over the course of the next 12 months.Chip’s deal now is equal to Yorkshire Building Society, which also pays 3 per cent, albeit only on balances up to £5,000.The minimum deposit into Chip’s account is £1 and the maximum amount is £250,000.Chip works by connecting to each of its customers bank accounts via Open Banking and automatically putting money aside for them. Alternatively, savers can also choose to set up a recurring payment, just like a direct debit that can be taken either weekly, fortnightly or monthly. The app based bank, Chase, part of US giant JP Morgan, announced it will be upping the rate on its linked savings deal from 2.1 per cent to 2.7 per cent. Chase launched in Britain last September, and has hoovered up more than 1million customers since then.Savers need to have a Chase current account to save with it. However, this is free and easy to do for those comfortable with using apps to manage their finances. It has a full UK banking license and comes with FSCS protection up to £85,000 per person. Chase UK has 36,000 reviews on the Google Play app store with an average rating of 4.1 out of 5.The app also offers an automatic regular savings function that allows customers to round up their spare change to the nearest £1 with a 5 per cent interest rate boost. This will only work when you use the Chase card.The app itself is simple enough, although it’s worth noting you’ll need a relatively new smartphone to run the account.Your smartphone will need to run iOS 14 and above, or have access to Google Play on Android 8.1 and above, which means some devices are not supported due to hardware limitations. Atom launched in April 2016. It offers very competitive easy-access and fixed savings accounts and secured business lending for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as mortgages.Atom is a mobile only bank, with its HQ based in the North East of England with a team of over 400 people.Any savings held with Atom are protected up to £85,000 per person by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. We spoke to the boss of Atom Bank about his plans for the future and what he thinks makes Atom stand out from its competitors. Easy-access rate: 2.55 per cent.App store rating: 4.8 out of 5 Atom Bank has 32,000 reviews on the Apple app store with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 Easy-access rate: 2.55 per cent.App store rating: 4.8 out of 5 Atom Bank has 32,000 reviews on the Apple app store with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 Tandem launched in 2014 as one of the UK’s original digital challenger banks providing customers with products across its range or savings, green home improvement loans and mortgages.It acquired Harrods Bank in 2018 and Allium Lending Group in 2020 – a business focused on the home improvement lending sector.Tandem has offices in London, Blackpool, Cardiff, Durham and Manchester and employs over 500 people.Savings held with Tandem are protected up to £85,000 per person by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, the UK’s deposit guarantee scheme.Easy-access rate: 2.55 per cent App store rating: 4.3 out of 5. Tandem Bank has almost 4,600 reviews on the app store with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 THIS IS MONEY’S FIVE OF THE BEST CURRENT ACCOUNTS Some links in this article may be affiliate links. 